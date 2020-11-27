Over the years, more and more of our favorite artists have spoken out about The GRAMMY Awards, questioning the validity of such an outdated institution.

This year, the biggest controversy has come from The Weeknd’s camp, which follows the singer not getting any nominations for the 2021 ceremony, despite releasing his album, After Hours, and some huge singles throughout 2020. According to reports from TMZ, Abel opted for a performance at the Super Bowl next year instead of performing at The GRAMMYs, which led to the awards show retaliating by not giving him any nominations. Unfortunately for the long-running special, this isn’t the first time a major artist has said that the whole thing is a business exchange and not actually a show of talent.

Here’s a look at some other artists who have called out The GRAMMYs for getting it wrong

Once the 2021 nominations were announced earlier this week, Nicki Minaj took a walk down memory lane to remind us all that she didn’t get the nomination she should have when she was a new artist.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on Billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade—went on to inspire a generation,” she tweeted. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday.”