The Weeknd is singing in Spanish for the very first time on the remix to Maluma’s smash hit, “Hawái.”

Abel first surprised fans with news of the collaboration on Wednesday, sharing a photo of him and Maluma on his Instagram and Twitter pages. Less than 24 hours later, the “Hawái“ remix and its accompanying music video officially hit the web.

This collaboration is the pair’s first time working together, also marking the “Starboy” artist’s first time releasing a song where he sings in Spanish.

Maluma first dropped “Hawái” this summer, and since then, it has topped Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart for eight weeks.

“I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on ‘Hawái’ remix,” the singer said in a press release. “He brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive.”

After teasing the song’s release, The Weeknd was quick to give himself a new nickname: El Fin De Semana, or “The Weekend” in Spanish. Clearly, he’s excited about getting to show off his bilingual abilities.

While the R&B crooner has collaborated with many stars like Beyonce, Drake, and Lana Del Rey, this marks The Weeknd’s first collab with a Latin artist.

el fin de semana ‼️ — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 4, 2020

Check out the music video for Maluma’s “Hawái” remix with The Weeknd down below and tell us what you think of the star boy’s bi-lingual skills. Did he nail it?