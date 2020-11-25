Bossip Video

Porsche is her name!

Porsche Taylor thrives in her very own lane as one of the few Black women in powersports who owns the roads with her badass biker bravo while promoting representation, diversity and inclusion in the space.

Born in Honolulu, and raised in Los Angeles, the cooler-than-cool culture-shifter has gained national acclaim for building a bridge between today’s trendsetters and popular athletic & motorsports brands.

In 2003, Porsche developed a passion for motorcycles and the biker lifestyle and grew to love the thrill of the ride. She has since become an accomplished motorcycle rider with dozens of cross country trips and thousands of miles in her rearview.

Recognizing the need for representation of women of color in motorsports, Porsche became the Founder and Publisher of Black Girls Ride Magazine (BGR).

BGR is an inclusive celebration of all women who live to ride with profiles of professional racers and riders.

In addition to her duties at BGR, Porsche serves as an ambassador for Polaris and their company of brands, including Indian Motorcycle, Polaris Slingshot and Polaris Adventure.

She’s also a member of the Empowersports Women’s Riding Council that uplifts the passions that fuel women and put forth deliberate efforts for increased representation, inclusion and participation of women in powersports.

Her ultimate goal is to live life unapologetically and always inspire women to ride outside of their comfort zone.

We caught up with the trailblazer to chat about her journey as a Black woman in powersports, the importance of Empowersports Women’s Riding Council and more!

What was the defining moment that pushed you to ride your first time?

It was the moment I decided being merely a passenger just wasn’t enough. I wanted the thrill and excitement of being behind the wheel and owning the road for myself. It’s so funny, my first introduction to riding came by way of a little movie from 2003 called “Biker Boyz.” I was so struck by the power of these machines and the culture of riding itself. It was about community and connecting with others. Once I bought my first bike, I knew my life would never be the same and I wanted more women, more Black women at that, to experience that same sense of adventure and independence.

Through your research, was there a particular rider of color that inspired you to create a movement?

The idea rose out of wanting to change the perception that Black women were passengers, and not riders. There wasn’t any particular one rider, rather the idea that there were many and we had little to no representation in the motorsports space. I knew Black women were a part of the culture of powersports. My first riding mentor was a Black woman. Black women were leading their own riding groups and carving out their space in the community yet we weren’t a part of any of the narratives being shown. ‘Black Girls Ride’ was a resounding response to that lack of representation. It was a space for women to see themselves in the sport and build a sense of sisterhood on the road that’s unlike anything in the world. We just took a monumental ride to the March on Washington with a powerhouse group of Black women and it’s moments like this where I feel like what we’ve created with ‘Black Girls Ride’ is a manifestation of MLK’s dream. Free Black women motorcycling across the country for the sake of justice – it’s powerful.

What type of planning and training are involved for cross-country riding? How many times have you made the cross-country trip?

Gearing up for a cross-country trip definitely requires a good amount of preparation and planning on the front end to ensure a safe, successful and enjoyable ride. Long distance riding is one of my most favorite pastimes. The time you spend on the road with just yourself and the wind is so therapeutic. It allows you the space and time to truly center yourself and your thoughts. I have taken over 30 long distance trips across the country. The planning and training for a long distance ride includes budgeting for your ride, mapping your route, preparing your bike and gearing up for your trip. Planning also includes developing the mental toughness for hours on the road. Taking shorter local day trips can help you get a feel for what a cross country ride will feel like.

What do you love about collaborating with Polaris’ Empowersports Women’s Riding Council?

The authenticity. Empowersports is the real deal and focused on bringing about tangible change in the industry for inclusion and representation of women. I’m honored and proud to join Polaris and this council of incredible women riders to change the tides in the industry and ensure more women have the opportunity to experience powersports.

What are some of your favorite features on the Slingshot?

The open roof of the Slingshot combines the cruising comfort of a luxury vehicle with the power and open-air thrill of a motorcycle. I also love the wow factor. No matter where you pull up, you’re the talk of the town.

What do you like about the slingshot that’s different from riding your bikes?

The Slingshot is a whole vibe. When I take my Slingshot out, everyone’s head turns and it’s a pretty exhilarating and powerful experience. What’s great about the Slingshot as I’m sure you know now that you’ve had a chance to test drive it yourself, is the feel of the open-air, the versatility to cruise and stunt downtown or whip on the freeway–there’s just nothing quite like it.

What do you see for the future of riders of color?

I see a future where riders of color, women riders of color, are behind the wheel and guiding the narratives that will shape the industry. This is a revolutionary time for riders of color in the industry and I’m excited to be leading movements like Black Girls Ride and Empowersports that are changing the landscape for the better.

For more information on the Empower Sports Women’s Riding Council, click here.