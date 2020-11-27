Zoomsgiving was lit!

Me arriving to Thanksgiving with a bag of ice pic.twitter.com/Fz9RIZV7Gc — chloe x halle’s tennis court (@Phour_Loko) November 26, 2020

Thanksgiving 2020 didn’t slap like previous years but it was still an enjoyable occasion where thousands of families connected via Zoom in the name of thankfulness, fellowship and drool-worthy food that makes the holiday so special.

This year, we had several shockers and pleasant surprises that included Michael Bae Jordan and Lori Harvey potentially “Creed 3” canoodling, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-BFF dropping a very questionable diss track and the Finer women of Zeta Phi Beta shutting down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Look who just STEPPED things up. 👏 We loved having @ZPHIBHQ — an international, historically Black Sorority —with us at the #MacysParade for their centennial. pic.twitter.com/Rca0HJPvyC — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

“Congratulations again to our Centennial Steppers who performed in the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade this year! You all were #Finer and represented Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated well!” Zeta Phi Beta wrote on its official Twitter account. “No, thank YOU for joining us this year!” @Macys replied.”

(If you missed it, Macy’s deleted an earlier tweet calling the Zetas a “diverse dance group” which understandably sparked outrage across social media)

We also noticed improvement in the plates posted on social media after years of anticipating Draya’s infamous struggle meals in one of the funniest (and messiest) holiday traditions on the internet.

“Remember that time you guys roasted me on making chicken,” she captioned on a post promoting her new cooking show *eye-roll emojis* …anyway. My fried chicken video is up now on Youtube (link in my bio) *chickem emojis* ps::: I don’t care about how your grandma makes it or your auntie with the elbow dimples.”

How was your COVID-era Thanksgiving? Where are you spending your Black Friday bucks? Tell us down below and peep the absolute funniest tweets/memes from Thanksgiving 2020 on the flip.