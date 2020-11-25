Struggle meal legend!

We love that Draya Michele continues to cook after years of getting DRAGGED for her questionable culinary creations that go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Every year, the former ‘Basketball Wife’ proudly posts her meals and recipes that immediately get dragged to Hell and back in one of the funniest (and messiest) holiday traditions on the internet.

Now, to be fair, her cooking has improved drastically over the years based on recent pics and her cooking show on Youtube where she seems to have found her groove as a chef.

Whether it’s because of the annual draggings or just practice, we’re not sure, but her evolution into a decent chef is impressive after YEARS of struggle.

“Remember that time you guys roasted me on making chicken,” she captioned on a post promoting her new cooking show *eye-roll emojis* …anyway. My fried chicken video is up now on Youtube (link in my bio) *chickem emojis* ps::: I don’t care about how your grandma makes it or your auntie with the elbow dimples.”

When she’s not cooking fried chicken or “kinda healthy salmon,” she’s eating super healthy to keep her bodyodyody tight.

“I am six months pescatarian,” she told BET. I’ve tried to limit my chicken and red meat consumption a lot. I try to drink a lot of water. I try to work out. My downfalls are sweets. I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert,” she said.

Would you eat Draya’s food? If so, which dish? Tell us below and peep her struggliest culinary creations on the flip.