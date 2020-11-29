Rest In Peace Uncle Phil: “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” Cast Remembers James Avery

First things first: rest in peace Uncle Phil. For real. You the only father that I ever knew. So said a wise man named Jermaine Cole.

This weekend Will Smith dropped more footage from the phenomenal “The Fresh Prince Reunion” and this time it was all in honor of the late great James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the show. Widely considered one of the greatest TV dads of all time, the entire cast shed light on their experiences working with James Avery and it’s safe to say the entire Banks family felt his impact on their lives. Check out the segment below:

Do you have any favorite Uncle Phil memories of your own? We loved every single time he had to sit Will or Ashley or Carlton or Hillary down and let them know what time it is — but probably our favorite moments were all those times Uncle Phil kicked Jazzy Jeff out of the house. We loved that it was the running joke on the show that you could always count on happening at some point. Kudos to Will and the cast for giving James Avery his flowers.

See more of The Fresh Prince Reunion special, now streaming on @HBO Max.