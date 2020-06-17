Here’s Why J. Cole’s Sad Boy Sorry Rap Song Addressing Noname Is Getting Him DRAGGED Back To Forest Hill Drive

J. Cole, the patron saint of woke raps and making you feel smarter than everyone else for listening to him, released a new song in this critical moment in Black history. Did he talk about George Floyd? Did he talk about COVID-19? Protesting? Uh, not exactly.

Cole’s song, “Snow On Tha Bluff” has lyrics like

“My IQ is average, there’s a young lady out there, she way smarter than me

I scrolled through her timeline in these wild times, and I started to read

She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police

She mad at my n****, she mad at our ignorance, she wear her heart on her sleeve

She mad at the celebrities, lowkey I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me

He decided instead to talk about how Noname hurt his feelings with one tweet.

Her tweet said “poor black folks all over the country are putting their bodies on the line in protest for our collective safety and y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up. n****s whole discographies be about black plight and they no where to be found.”

THIS is what he decided to rap about? How a Black woman needs to hold his hand to the promised land? He is rightfully getting destroyed for it.

This morning he tweeted out some thoughts:

“Morning. I stand behind every word of the song that dropped last night.

Right or wrong I can’t say, but I can say it was honest.

Some assume to know who the song is about. That’s fine with me, it’s not my job to tell anybody what to think or feel about the work. I accept all conversation and criticisms. But Let me use this moment to say this.

Follow @noname. I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people. Meanwhile a n**** like me just be rapping.

I haven’t done a lot of reading and I don’t feel well equipped as a leader in these times. But I do a lot of thinking. And I appreciate her and others like her because they challenge my beliefs and I feel that in these times that’s important.We may not agree with each other but we gotta be gentle with each other.”

