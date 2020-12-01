Now, Cardi…
Cardi B issued an apology to fans after revealing that she had nearly 40 members at her home over the Thanksgiving holiday—-during a pandemic. The regular degular shmegular girl from the Bronx first excitedly tweeted to her millions of fans;
“12kids and 25 adults over the http://holidays.It was lit !!”
That tweet clearly didn’t go over well with fans who reminded Cardi that CDC health officials urged Americans to consider virtual holiday celebrations citing a surge in nationwide COVID-19 cases. Shortly after Cardi pressed send she was flooded with “hope it was worth it” tweets and allegations that it was “selfish” of her to host that many people.
Cardi then followed up with an apology for “making people feel bad.” She didn’t back down completely however and explained to fans that she personally had all her guests tested for COVID-19.
“I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1,” wrote Belcalis on Twitter.
As pointed out by NBC News, however, a negative test doesn’t necessarily mean that someone’s in the clear. Last week, they reported that the Thanksgiving rush was expected to strain resources at a time when Covid-19 cases are surging across the country, according to Dr. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Instead, the doctor warned that we should all “double down” during the holiday season and protect ourselves.
“A negative test today does not mean you will be negative tomorrow or a few days afterward,” Giroir said.
Still, Cardi is one of several Americans who don’t wanna hear it and she ended with this note:
“People be trying tooo hard to be offended, I wonder how they survive the real world.”
****SIGHS IN PANDEMIC****
Cardi’s Covid-safe celebration is being likened to Kim Kardashian’s 40-person private island birthday bash.
What do YOU think about the backlash surrounding Cardi’s Thanksgiving celebration?
