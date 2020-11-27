ESSENTIAL CONTENT!

Thanksgiving 2020 had everything: virtual face-stuffing, hilarious jokes and some surprises that included Michael Bae Jordan and Lori Harvey potentially “Creed 3” canoodling, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-BFF dropping a diss track and the Finer women of Zeta Phi Beta shutting down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Look who just STEPPED things up. 👏 We loved having @ZPHIBHQ — an international, historically Black Sorority —with us at the #MacysParade for their centennial. pic.twitter.com/Rca0HJPvyC — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

“Congratulations again to our Centennial Steppers who performed in the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade this year! You all were #Finer and represented Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated well!” Zeta Phi Beta wrote on its official Twitter account.

It also had several mouthwatering dishes that sent the whole entire internet into a drool emoji TIZZY.

If you remember, struggle plates dominated Thanksgiving season but we noticed improvement in this year’s plates posted on social media after years of anticipating Draya’s infamous culinary creations in one of the funniest (and messiest) holiday traditions on the internet.

ps::: I don’t care about how your grandma makes it or your auntie with the elbow dimples.”

When she’s not cooking fried chicken or “kinda healthy salmon,” she’s eating super healthy to keep her bodyodyody tight.

“I am six months pescatarian,” she told BET in an interview. I’ve tried to limit my chicken and red meat consumption a lot. I try to drink a lot of water. I try to work out. My downfalls are sweets. I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert,” she said.

What dish did you enjoy the most this year? Tell us down below and peep the most astounding dishes from Thanksgiving 2020 on the flip.