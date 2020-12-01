“Celebrity Game Face” Exclusive: Lamorne Morris And Alesha Renee Mouth Off! [VIDEO]

Ready for some laughs?

“Celebrity Game Face” executive produced and hosted by Kevin Hart returns with new episodes tonight (December 1) at 10pm ET/PT. New episodes will include a holiday-themed special and an episode in which past celebrity contestants come back for redemption. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the holiday special with celeb pairings Alesha Renee and Lamorne Morris playing the game “Mouthing Off”. Check out the clip below.

That was FUN… Hilarious when Lamorne was like — we’re like siblings I can’t say that.

“Celebrity Game Face” airs Tuesday’s on E! at 10pm ET/PT. There’s a brand new episode tonight. Y’all watching?