Barack Obama is on a world tour with Muhammad his man.

President Obama’s new book A Promised Land is flying off the shelves at all-time record speed and capitalism demands that he try to sell even more so his seemingly neverending interview tour continues on. Its latest stop was at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he talked about a myriad of topics that he hasn’t already touched on 2,000,000 times in every other interview.

He begins by speaking about the way his mother-in-law, Michelle‘s momma, kept the family rooted on solid ground while they were ascending to the very upper crust of America via the White House.

Next, Barry talked about what to expect from Joe Biden’s upcoming presidency and the potential that four years has to quell the pressure cooker that is the American political discourse.

We dig Obama’s optimism and the audacity of his hope but good luck with that endeavor. Anyway, up next, the President talks about the criticism of his use of the drone program and the idea that it doesn’t constitute “actual war”.

Finally, Stephen and the Prez wrap things up with a barrage of questions that #44 has probably never been asked in a formal interview.

