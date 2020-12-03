Bossip Video

G Herbo has been having the most productive time in his career over the past two years. Just this week, it was announced that he was included in Forbes’ coveted 30 under 30 list.

Everything seemed to be heading in the right direction for Herbo, but unfortunately, there’s been a bump in the road. The FBI announced that the rapper is part of a federal complaint that claims he conspired to defraud businesses to maintain his high-profile lifestyle as a rapper. Herbo is alleged to have used the stolen information to buy luxury pets and fancy vacations. According to TMZ, the Feds have been looking into this situation for the past few years.

According to a new federal complaint, G Herbo — along with his music promoter and other members of his crew — allegedly conspired to defraud numerous businesses with stolen credit cards over the course of a 4-year period. In docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds claim Herbo specifically conspired to get a private villa in Jamaica back in July 2017 by contacting music promoter Antonio Strong to arrange it and provide a stolen credit card to pay for incidentals. What’s more … the feds allege the rapper was in cahoots with Strong to use an alias and a stolen credit card to purchase 2 “designer puppies” from a luxury pet store. The feds allege the other defendants also scored private jet charters to fly women, private yacht charters, exotic car rentals and luxury hotel and vacation rental accommodations.

Herbo has been charged with 1 count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 2 counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft. His lawyer has maintained he is innocent and will go to court to prove his innocence. To be fair, he wasn’t the one doing the fraud, but his real task is proving he wasn’t hip to the actions going down.