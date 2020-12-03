Bossip Video

42 seems a bit…excessive, no?

Two police officers in Tampa, Florida (of course) will not be criminally charged for the shooting death of 26-year-old Dominique Mulkey who is said to have robbed a Dollar General store with a loaded firearm back in October. According to WTSP, security camera footage from the store shows employees trying to wrestle stolen merchandise away from Mulkey before letting him walk out of the store.

Cops found Mulkey a few blocks from the scene of the crime and commanded him to get on the ground. After not complying, police say Mulkey turned toward them holding a gun. What ensued was a hail of gunfire to the tune of 42 rounds in fifteen seconds, 33 of those fired buy just one officer.

The grieving family released a statement about Dominique’s difficult childhood and mental health struggles, information the responding officers didn’t know at the time. This only further highlights the need for changes in policing in America.

Says State Attorney Andrew Warren:

“Every life is precious, which is why we must uphold the highest standard when deadly force is used. This situation is tragic, but the law is clear—when an officer or anyone else has a gun pointed at them, they are allowed to defend themselves; here, they had no other choice,” Warren said. According to AP News, the two officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave until state law enforcement investigated the details behind the incident.

However you slice it, this is all bad and we’re tired of seeing Black people killed by cops.