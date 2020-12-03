Bossip Video

Sanaa Lathan’s celebrating her full and flourishing natural hair.

The actress made waves when she chopped off all her hair for Netflix’s 2017 film “Nappily Ever After” while portraying an uptight ad exec who conformed to white standards of beauty before shaving her head bald in a moment of frustration and despair.

Since the film’s release, Sanaa’s shown her hair’s progression that’s included her hair pressed out seemingly with a straightening comb and a TWA (teeny weeny afro).

Now, however, she’s giving fans an update on her hair’s progression and it’s glorious.

This was Sanaa’s hair in 2018, one year after her big chop for the movie role…

and this is Sanaa’s mane now in 2020 after wearing protective styles, braids, and limited heat.

Good morning. 3 years after shaving it off. Protective styles, braids and almost no heat. #nappilyeverafter 💇🏾‍♀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/aBRUzeFFoi — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) December 3, 2020

A happily big chopped Sanaa previously said that she wanted “Nappily Ever After” to be a “love letter to all the little Black girls out there.”

“We have been told and taught from the time we were little girls, that being brown isn’t the prettiest. That kinky hair or textured hair isn’t attractive, but I want you to know that is a LIE,” said Sanaa. “Beauty comes in every shape, size, color, and hair texture. Start finding the beauty within yourself and start talking to yourself with love.”

She joins the ranks of Tyra Banks, Nicki Minaj, and more who’ve flaunted their real long, real hair that stays healthy under protective styles like wigs and weaves.

What do YOU think about Sanaa’s luscious locks?