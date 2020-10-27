Bossip Video

“I thought we were cool!”—NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes recently addressed an alleged comment from an iconic Top Model about reality TV stars. As Tyra Banks continues her tenure as the host of “Dancing With The Stars” she’s been hit with allegations that she shaded reality TV housewives and said, “she didn’t want them on the dance competition show.”

That clearly hit a nerve for NeNe because she responded while teasing her forthcoming show “The Read Session” that features the former RHOA star and panelists discussing hot topics.

“Tyra I thought you and I were cool girl. I was on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ before you was,” said NeNe about Tyra’s rumored dig.

While NeNe was talking, however, Nene’s male co-hosts/ friends chimed in and said Tyra denied ever making the comments. Still, NeNe continued to make her point and discussed the benefits of having the ladies of housewives franchise appearing on the show.

“I also think that, for real, this is no joke, but as a business person she should want to have people like ‘Housewives’ on the show because people are always talking about them, right?” said NeNe. “Then they can talk about them over on that platform and it be a good thing for both parties. But you know, I don’t know if she said it for sure, but just in case she did I just wanted to touch on that.” “I don’t know if she said it or not for sure, for sure, for sure, but just in case you did, we just wanted to touch on that,” she added.

Former #RHOA cast member NeNe Leakes teases new show “The Read Session” pic.twitter.com/jwrzg34psh — URBAN News (@urbannews__) October 26, 2020

Just like NeNe’s cohosts pointed out, Tyra indeed did say that those silly “housewife ban” rumors are absolutely untrue.

The DWTS host opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima after Monday’s latest episode, and she shot down the reports in full.

“I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t even understand,” Banks shared. “You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up.” “First of all, I have nothing to do with casting,” Banks explained. “Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman. The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now. It’s just dumb rumors, and they are going to continue.”

What do YOU think??? Should Housewives be on “Dancing With The Stars”???