Lil Baby has been dominating the music space all 2020. He dropped his hit album My Turn at the top of the year and became the soundtrack to a quarantine that was unfathomable when the album dropped.

His hit “We Paid” would come like a thief in the night and steal airtime, streaming time, and club plays from every other artist and go on to rack up almost 200 million youtube spins alone. While his own album dominated, he also became the secret sauce to every other rap artist trying to break out with a hit in 2020. His feature run saw him link with 6lack, Moneyman, TI, and NBA Young Boy, just to name a few.

When the Grammy announcement came last week, many were surprised Baby’s name wasn’t all over the nominations. Adding to the frustration from earlier last month, when many publications named their rappers of the year and he was missing, for some odd reason.

The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native did however receive two nods for his protest anthem “The Bigger Picture,” which is up for an award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Lil Baby is up against some big competition this year, competing with Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle’s track ” Deep Reverence,” Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” featuring Beyoncé and the late Pop Smoke’s “Dior” for the prestigious award.

Baby is the first one to tell you he’s not worried about the awards he’s worried about putting in the work and taking care of the family. When people throw distractions he just works harder and that’s exactly what he’s doing now.

Even though he owned 2020, he’s already gearing up to extend that run into next year. To celebrate his birthday, he dropped two new singles and videos for “On Me” & “Errbody,” which you can watch below.