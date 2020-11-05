Bossip Video

The hectic relationship between Iyanna Mayweather and the rapper she caught charges for has officially hit a new high point. Yaya has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby.

The 20-year-old daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather revealed her baby bump proudly after hiding her pregnancy. Fans previously spotted Iyanna looking pregnant, but it was never confirmed as she took a break on social media. Earlier this year, Iyanna was charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking another young woman, Lapattra Jacobs, 24, with a knife, stabbing her over her rapper boyfriend.

Lapattra was pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby at the time of the altercation. It’s not confirmed whether or not she’s had her baby yet.

In a new photo, Iyanna looks far along in her pregnancy. “Fat ass,” she wrote, making fun of herself and holding her stomach in what appears to be her sneaker closet.

The 20-year-old’s pregnancy has been rumored for months and, last week, Floyd Mayweather finally spoke on it.

“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best,” he said. “If that makes her happy, then we are happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Once she’s no longer under my roof, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

The big-time boxing champ went on to reveal that he wishes no ill will on YoungBoy after the rapper called him a “b*tch a$$ daddy.”

“My thing is this, it has to do with your upbringing,” he continued. “it starts in the home first. So, what I’ve always taught my daughter is always be respectful when you go into anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as…’cause I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids talk about pills, these kids talk about syrup. You know, it could have been one of those days for him..”

The “Peace Hardly” rapper’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, didn’t take too kindly to Mayweather’s criticism of her parenting skills and shot back in an Instagram live video exclaiming to her following:

“I don’t know what he was talking about, but he gon’ say it starts at home. But when I heard that, I really ain’t pay no attention to it. Any grown person knows you can raise your children to be the best children they want but they gon’ say what they want. They gon’ do what they want. If Kentrell wanted to say he was a bitch ass daddy, that’s probably how Kentrell felt at that time.”

NBA YoungBoy is apparently already a father of five.

Welp, we’ll just have to see how this story unfolds! Much love to Iyanna and her new bundle of joy!