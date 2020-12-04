Bossip Video

Noah Cyrus has issued an apology after using the term “nappy azz heauxz” in an Instagram story.

When Harry Styles was featured on the cover of Vogue wearing a dress, Candace Owens went on a rant about “bringing back manly men.” When the former One Direction star posted these photos onto his Instagram page, he used that quote as his caption, which drove a bunch of his celebrity friends to repost the upload in support of his message, mocking the political commentator.

One celebrity who reposted his photoshoot was Noah Cyrus, a singer and the younger sister of Miley Cyrus. Unfortunately, while trying to show some support for her friend, she also displayed some racism and ignorance in the process.

Cyrus reposted the photo onto her Instagram story with the caption, “he wears this dress better than any of you nappy azz heaux,” leading people to believe she was referring to Candace Owens, since she was the one not here for Harry in a dress. According to screenshots, the message was left up for the full 24 hours, but once it started catching traction on Twitter, the dragging started IMMEDIATELY.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the 20-year-old to issue an apology, claiming she didn’t know the meaning and history behind the word “nappy.”

“I am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry,” she wrote. “Thank you for educating me.”

LMAO WHAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/NREGcQ7eJ8 — This is an Airfryer Stan Acc (@simsimmaaz) December 3, 2020

Fighting against toxic masculinity and homophobia while being racist…YIKES.