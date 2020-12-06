Bossip Video

Quite DaDrama has surfaced surrounding a Charlotte rapper’s personal life…

DaBaby is apparently back booed up with R&B songstress DaniLeigh and someone had something to say about it. DaniLeigh proudly made them Instagram official with a pic captioned “My baby IDC” with a heart emoji.

Her post came after the rapper shared an IG story of the two of them at dinner and after months of back and forth between them.

In July the “Easy” singer hinted that they split with an InstaStory about unreciprocated love;

“What I give love to should equally give back .. I’m giving all my love to myself, God, and to my family.”

Shortly thereafter, Meme, the mother of two of DaBaby’s kids hinted that he was back home with her. “Don’t bother daddy’s toothbrush” said the woman in a video with one of their children.

Meme has since responded to DaniLeigh’s IG photo with a shady post of herself and DaBaby together with the text, “Was this a month ago?” with laughing emojis.

She followed that up with “I got the say so I called a quits…I prepare yall for everything lol. Don’t let this s*** go over ya heads” seemingly hinting that SHE broke up with DaBaby herself.

How long before DaBaby responds? For what it’s worth, DaniLeigh’s responded with ANOTHER coupled up pic, this time with DaBaby throwing up his middle fingers.

Meme’s post comes after she TOO had drama with the “Suge” rapper. Back in February, she blasted him for having a baby with a mystery woman and exposed text messages that she claimed were between him and the new baby mama.

That drama lead DaBaby to clarify that he was a single man when he got the new woman pregnant.

“When my new coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together,” he said on Instagram. “Shawty was not with me, living with me, was not f****** with me in any way, shape or form.”

DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s coupledom also comes after DaniLeigh previously denied knowing that DaBaby and Meme were still involved.

“Never knew, stop speaking like u actually in our lives bro . U have no idea of anything,” said the singer to fans after some hinted that she might be a homewrecker. “But idc to explain to anyone in the world cause I really don’t owe y’all nothing … the world has more hate and would rather me be a woman that started something with someone that was “already in a relationship” so Idc at all lol”

Never knew, stop speaking like u actually in our lives bro . U have no idea of anything — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) July 24, 2020

What do you think about DaDrama?