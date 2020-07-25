DaBreakup: DaniLeigh & DaBaby Seemingly Split As His Baby Mama Hints He’s Back “Home”

Dababy and Danileigh seem to have broken things off and it appears that he’s back spending time with his kids and their mother, MeMe.

Both women, the “Levi High” singer and Dababy’s baby mama MeMe left clues all over social media that have fans convinced that Dababy traded DaniLeigh back for his ex.

DaniLeigh posted a photo on a plane, noting that she was arriving at her destination soon. The Shade Room posted a screenshot of the post, which she added to her Instagram Stories, hinting that she was getting over some “hurt.”