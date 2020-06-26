Whoops! Karlie Redd Reacts Pettily To ‘Doing Too Much’ Tiffany Haddish Snubbing ‘Top Five’ Role

Karlie Redd has a lil’ sum-sum to say in regards to Tiffany Haddish recalling why she rejected a role Karlie ended up playing in the movie “Top Five” and Karlie is being petty.

Remember when we told you that Haddish revealed she rejected taking the job in Chris Rock’s movie “Top Five” due to the XXX visuals? Tiffany said the character in the movie was ejaculated on in the script and that was below her standards. Tiffany says her brand was not about showing her breast, and she knew that early on. The role eventually went to Karlie Redd of LHHATL fame. As the story circulated online about Tiffany turning down the role, Karlie felt the need to chime in about it.

Here’s what she said in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk on IG:

“She doing too much! Everyone knows that the actors have stunt doubles. It was a stunt double that did all the work then I would come in on the speaking parts! But thanks for declining the role sis! I’m still getting Great I’m talking Lots of Residual Money Off that Movie.”

WELP! Do you already know Karlie used a stunt double?

We didn’t think we would see Karlie Redd beefin’ with Tiffany Haddish, but here we are. Will Tiffany respond? That is the question and so far she hasn’t. What do YOU think about Karlie’s reaction?