Bossip Video

Now, what in the “Lol, Covid Case” is this…

An Ohio nightclub got in some BIG trouble after the owners broke COVID-19 restrictions by hosting a packed out Trey Songz concert. Aftermath nightclub in Columbus, Ohio was cited for “improper conduct” and “disorderly activities” after a whopping 500 people attended an indoor Trey Songz concert at the venue on Saturday night. The pandemically packed gathering is especially ironic considering that Trey Songz previously revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 himself. He’s since recovered.

The Ohio Investigative Unit who dispatched undercover agents to the venue told NBC News that the patrons were observed “sharing alcoholic beverages” and completely disregarding social distancing. They added that the venue had no physical barriers to maintain social distancing orders and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued.

“Basically, it was just a concert environment,” Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander Eric Wolf told NBC News affiliate WCMH. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit told The Columbus Dispatch punishment for violations could range from court-ordered supervision to shutting down the club.

The case has been referred to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which works with the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and it may issue penalties, including fines, suspension, or revocation of the liquor permit.

In case you need a clear picture of just how packed the club was, here’s a look at the location;

An Ohio nightclub has been cited for violating Covid-19 health orders after hundreds of people attended an indoor Trey Songz concert at the venue. https://t.co/bTVSybJXGU — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 8, 2020

No shade, but ALL of this for Trey Songz?!

What do YOU think about people packing out a concert during a pandemic amid COVID-19 restrictions?