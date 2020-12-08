Bossip Video

The world lost XXXtentacion two years ago on June 18, 2018, in a violent robbery that left him dead in Florida.

Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and alleged gunman Michael Boatwright—who shot the rapper outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida all remain in jail. Reports revealed that on that tragic day, X was planning to buy a motorcycle. Williams, Allen, Boatwright, and Newsome followed the “Moonlight” rapper into the store where they preceded to block his exit when he attempted leave. The 20-year-old artist was shot multiple times in the neck and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Dwayne Onfroy, the father of XXX, is now calling for harsh punishments in the case especially for the man who pulled the trigger according to Complex.

X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, wants a harsh punishment for the suspects, particularly Boatwright. On Saturday, Onfroy took to his Instagram Story where he said he’s seeking the death penalty for the men who killed X including Boatwright, who was charged with first-degree murder on July 10, 2018. “Y’all killed that young man that father that son that brother without a cause,” he wrote. “I say that with no malice in my heart. I am seeking life without parole for the participants in the robbery and COLD BLOODED MURDER OF MY SON AND THE MAN WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER ‘I AM GOING TO SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY.”

The death penalty has always been a touchy subject in America, but imagine your son killed over nothing more than the money, and you would probably be calling for the same. Hopefully, the case will be brought to a close sooner than later.