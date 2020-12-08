Bossip Video

Blac Chyna just scored a legal victory against the Kardashian family in her lawsuit over her previous show with her ex, Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna.

According to reports from Page Six, a judge has ordered Bunim/Murray Productions, the company behind the canceled reality show, to hand over unaired footage from what would’ve aired on Season 2 of Rob & Chyna.

Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s attorney, told the publication that the unaired footage shows Rob Kardashian by his then-fiancée’s side, expressing how much he loves her after she underwent a medical procedure. The judge also ruled that unaired footage from Keeping Up With the Kardashians filmed in March 2017 must also be handed over, which shows the couple working on their relationship and co-parenting their daughter, Dream.

One of Chyna’s allegations in the suit is her claim that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner secretly defamed Chyna to illegally interfere with her “highly lucrative contract” with the E! Network/NBCUniversal. That alleged interference is what they claim caused the cancellation of Rob & Chyna.

Now, Bunim/Murray must produce the unaired Season 2 of Rob & Chyna along with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians footage within the next 45 days. This follows a ruling in October 2020, when a judge denied the Kardashians’ motion to dismiss Blac Chyna’s lawsuit.

In a statement regarding the case, a source close to the Kardashian clan told Page Six that Rob declined to participate in the case, citing it as irrelevant, but looks like the youngest Kardashian member is looking to get his hands on something else.

“We have not filed an opposition to the court for this request because the footage has no impact on the case,” Rob’s attorney, Marty Singer shared. “However, we have requested Blac Chyna’s OnlyFans footage and she has refused to release that footage to us.”

Things just get messier and messier between these two by the minute.

Back in January of this year, “Blac Rob” were in and out of court, fighting for custody over their daughter Dream. Rob also made claims around that same time that Chyna physically abused him during their tremendously rocky relationship dating back to 2016.

We hope these two can work things out!