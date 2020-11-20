Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped the video for her new single “Body,” off of her debut album Good News, which dropped today, November 20.

The Houston rapper’s album features help from artists like Beyoncé, Young Thug, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and SZA, and somehow, her latest music video is just as star-studded.

As you could probably infer from the name, “Body” is a celebration of women’s bodies, with Megan rapping about how much she loves her own figure.

“The category is body, look at the way it’s sittin’ (Yeah)

That ratio so out of control, that waist, that ass, them ti**ies (That waist, that a**, them ti**ies)

If I wasn’t me and I would’ve see myself, I would have bought me a drink (Hey)”

In order to celebrate her body along with the bodies of other women, Thee Stallion got some help from Taraji P Henson, Tabria Majors, Jordyn Woods, and Blac Chyna, who all made cameos in the music video, showing off their body-ody-ody-odies. The video also features several other dancers, all of whom assist Meg in showcasing their figures.

Check out the video for “Body” down below see all the magic. You can listen to the latest single off of the rapper’s debut album, Good News HERE too!

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, fans are also talking about a song called “Shots Fired” off her new album. The certified “Hot Girl” has finally responded to Tory Lanez who dropped his Daystar album back in September. Lanez tried to rap about his innocence from allegedly shooting Thee Stallion in the foot during their night out in the Hollywood Hills back in July of this year.

Now, the “Wap” rapper has finally decided to respond, and although she doesn’t mention his name she definitely throws out some jabs. Meg finally addressed Tory’s lyrics where he questioned hows she could have been shot without any injury to her bones or tendons. She also took some lyrical shots at Tory’s height too. Listen to the song and check out the full lyrics below.

“Imagine n—as lyin’ about shootin’ a real b**ch

Just to save face for rapper n—as you chill with

Imagine me givin’ a f**k it was your fu**in’ birthday

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday

Now imagine me c**kblocking them n—as, on some dry shit

I don’t want you on a b**ch, believe you wouldn’t been invited

And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Lock yo’ ass up)…

You shot a 5’10” b**ch with a .22

Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets

A p***y n—a with a p***y gun in his feelings

Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a b**ch

We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n—a)…

“Who a snitch? I ain’t never went to the police with no names

I thought a bitch that got her chance…

“They want me to be the bad guy? Lemme put my mask on

I was chose, I ain’t asked to be this motherfuckin’ cold…

“I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place

Real bitch, yeah, yeah, I ain’t sellin’ fairytales…

“Kick me while I’m down bad, I remember all that

Next n—a sent a shot, I’ma sent it right back.”

Man, now that’s real hot girl sh*t!

The Canadian rapper pleaded not guilty via his attorney earlier this week. He is expected to appear back in court in January.

If Tory doesn’t beat his case, he could face up to 22 years and 8 months in the slammer.