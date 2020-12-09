Bossip Video

A video of Lira Galore appearing clearly intoxicated went viral yesterday, sparking concern from fans who thought the model may have been high off something synthetic, although Lira denies that’s true.

In the clip screen recorded by a fan, Lira appears disoriented, barely keeping her eyes open and touching her head. Her appearance is shocking since people are used to seeing the model perfectly groomed and outfitted on social media. At one point, her friend walks in the camera, asking if she was ok.

Does Lira look like she’s ok here, to YOU?

Of course, the video sparked assumptions of drug use on Lira’s end. Back in 2019, the father of Lira’s daughter Pee Thomas alleged Lira had been using coke while pregnant in a social media rant against the model after he broke off their engagement.

WHEN I BECAME AWARE SHE WAS HAVING SEX WITH OTHER MEN, PLOTTING WITH HER PIMP, AS WELL AS SNORTING COKE WHILE PREGNANT WITH MY CHILD. WHAT MAN WOULD NOT WANT THERE RING BACK?

Pee Thomas himself even seemingly commented on Lira’s video with a cryptic Tweet that read:

Lira, however, denies she was doing anything aside from having a fun game of “drunk Uno” with her friends from high school.

I hate the internet, can’t get drunk w/o ppl being dramatic sheesh. It was game night w/ close friends in the comfort of my own home . Most games involved taking 2/3 shots if lost or a certain card was picked . Relax .

She clarified for concerned folks even further, alleging she doesn’t take pills, smoke weed, or do any drugs in a Tweet.

“I don’t do drugs . I don’t pop pils smoke weed none of that. Boutta take a hair follicle drug test so everybody can be tf quiet . I drink tequila & hookah DASSIT.”

Welp, we’re glad she was fine. What do you think of seeing Lira intoxicated like this on video?