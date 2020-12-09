Jeremih has returned to social media following a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.
The singer posted a series of photos onto Instagram, with the first one showing himself in the hospital. Jeremih has a bandaid on his neck and some grown-out facial hair, showing just how long he spent recovering from the coronavirus. In the second slide, the artist gives fans a look at the moments after his hospital stay, getting a fresh haircut for his homecoming.
“THANK GOD IM STILL HERE,” he wrote in his caption. “THANK YA’LL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk”
This is the first we’ve heard from Jeremih, directly, since he was hospitalized for the coronavirus in November. Fans first learned of his condition when some of his friends–including Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent--asked for prayers and admitted his condition was looking dire.
This positive update follows a statement from the singer a few days ago when he was released from the hospital, in which the Chicago native thanked his fans and famous friends for all of their well-wishes during such a trying time.
“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih said in a statement released by his family. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support.”
