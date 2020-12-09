Bossip Video

Jeremih has returned to social media following a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

The singer posted a series of photos onto Instagram, with the first one showing himself in the hospital. Jeremih has a bandaid on his neck and some grown-out facial hair, showing just how long he spent recovering from the coronavirus. In the second slide, the artist gives fans a look at the moments after his hospital stay, getting a fresh haircut for his homecoming.

“THANK GOD IM STILL HERE,” he wrote in his caption. “THANK YA’LL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk”

This is the first we’ve heard from Jeremih, directly, since he was hospitalized for the coronavirus in November. Fans first learned of his condition when some of his friends–including Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent--asked for prayers and admitted his condition was looking dire.

This positive update follows a statement from the singer a few days ago when he was released from the hospital, in which the Chicago native thanked his fans and famous friends for all of their well-wishes during such a trying time.