They’re finally HERE.

If you watched the #RHOA season 13 premiere then you noticed that something key was missing; THE TAGLINES. The new taglines for the NeNe Leakes-less season have just been released and they include mentions of social justice (Hiiii Porsha!) and of course the Bravo baddies’ signature shade.

All of the returning housewives (Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams) have new taglines and newbie Drew Sidora has one as well.

You can check out the full taglines below.

Kenya Moore: “If you don’t like my shade, then step out of my shadow!”

Kandi Burruss: “A little Kandi always helps sweeten the tea.”

Cynthia Bailey: “I’ve been through the peaks and the valleys, and now I’m head over Hills.”

Porsha Williams: “I may be social distancing, but I’m here for social justice.”

Drew Sidora: “I was in The Game, but now? I’m calling all the plays.”

In case you need an explainer for Drew’s tagline, it’s a reference to her famed appearance on the Mara Brock Akil series “The Game.” Drew portrayed herself on the show as a superstar singer who ended up sleeping with the show’s main character Derwin Davis [Pooch Hall] while he was engaged to “Med School” Melanie [Tia Mowry].

What do YOU think about the #RHOA season 13 taglines???

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air every Sunday at 8/7c.

