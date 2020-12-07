Bossip Video

Kenya Moore might not be reconciling with her husband after all…

During the #RHOA season 13 premiere fans were given insight into how the housewives were coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Porsha Williams took center stage (and center peach) with her activism protesting the death of Breonna Taylor leading up to her arrest for protesting on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Kandi was seen blasting her trifling baby daddy Block for owing her a whopping $100,000 in child support, Cynthia Bailey was planning her HUGE 250-person wedding, and Marlo Hampton was seen social distancing (tape measure and all).

As for Kenya Moore, she opened up about the struggles she had in her personal life.

According to the real housewife she not only gained 30 pounds while in quarantine but she’s been stressed about her marriage.

Kenya met with a divorce attorney and explained that a separation from her husband Marc Daly was “not something she initially wanted,” but Marc told her he was going to announce it following a tense night at his Black Man Lab charity event, which we saw in Season 12. As previously reported that was the night that Marc told people he “hated” being married and reportedly blew up on her on an Uber ride home.

The next day news of their separation hit the Internet.

“Since that time, we were actually doing really well,” Kenya said. “And then COVID happened, and it really adversely affected his businesses, and we were apart. I was here, he was in New York, and I feel like I am the first person to take the brunt of everything that is going on with him.” “I was just walking around on eggshells,” she shared according to The Daily Dish.

During the RHOA premiere, Kenya also shared that she and Marc don’t have a prenup and Kenya’s divorce attorney said that he is most concerned about figuring out the custody of Kenya and Marc’s daughter Brooklyn, who turned 2 last month. Kenya echoed that sentiment.

“We’ve been separated well over 10 months, and I have Brooklyn with me 100 percent of the time, and I feel like I need to have custody issues settled before I actually file for divorce,” Kenya said in an interview during the episode according to The Daily Dish.

Check out this SNEAK PEEK from

Sunday’s premiere! Kenya talks to

her lawyer about divorce. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/JTZmVSztQs — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) December 4, 2020

Later Kenya told her fellow housewives at Moore Manor that when she took her daughter Brooklyn up to New York to see him, what was supposed to be a family trip quickly crumbled, and Marc “picked a fight” and spoke to her “in a nasty way.”

This all comes after Kenya said that she and Marc were considering reconciling and seeing a therapist. Most recently they attended their daughter’s birthday party together.

Did YOU watch the #RHOA season 13 premiere??? If you missed it, you can watch it in its entirety below.

