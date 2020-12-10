Bossip Video

A high school student in Michigan reportedly caught COVID-19 after being forced to take the SAT in person.

This student still contracted the virus despite being so worried, she wore two masks, one over the other, according to reports from the New York Post.

The anonymous 17-year-old’s family told the Detroit Free Press that she requested permission to skip turning up for the test because she feared getting infected and passing it to her mother, who is in a high-risk group. Still, Bloomfield Hills High School told her she would not graduate unless she took the test, in-person — which state officials assured the Free Press is actually not the case.

So, the girl put on two masks and took her SAT on September 23, the same day most of her class also tested. Soon thereafter, she tested positive for COVID-19, as did two of her friends who took the test on the same day. All three girls “had extremely similar symptoms, all within 12 hours of each other, and this certainly indicates a common source,” said the girl’s primary health practitioner, Lydia Rising, who spoke to the Free Press at the family’s request.

The teen ended up isolating herself for almost two months in her bedroom in an effort to protect her mother. “They got through this, although it wasn’t easy and, thank goodness, her mother didn’t get it,” Rising told the paper.

To make matters worse, the teen has been accepted by four Michigan universities–without even needing to submit her score. “She still doesn’t have her scores,” Rising said. “If that doesn’t tell you that taking this test was unnecessary, nothing does.”