Wendy Williams shared on her talk show earlier this week that her mother, Shirley Williams, passed away at the age of 85. Now, her brother is advising her to take a break from work to mourn properly.

While it must be hard to announce your mother’s death on national television, a lot of fans still pointed out the fact that Williams’ show on the day of her reveal seemed a bit…off. The host started by showing off her outfit for the day, which showed a lot of legs. She admitted that her mother always encouraged her to show off her long legs.

“In the name of my mother—because my mother is like, ‘Wendy, you got em. They’re long. You show em.’ She also talked me into picking out this outfit today. She’s also died. Yeah. My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,” she said on the show. “You know how during corona, during the world topsy turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, everybody’s life is something new and you know how you lose track of the day, date and time? All I know is that it was a long time ago.”

Following this somewhat weird announcement from Wendy, that very same day, her brother Tommy Williams Jr. also talked about his mother’s passing. Oddly enough, his report conflicted with Wendy’s.

“I was quiet for a while. My mom passed last Sunday and you see I’ve been doing my videos, moving along. I haven’t been sharing. It’s been just a family thing. We’re moving through,” he revealed on December 7. He continued, “Now, maybe some of you can see what Wendy’s been going through. It’s mental health, y’all. It’s life. She might be a celebrity and out there on the stage but she’s a child of somebody as well. She’s a sister. She’s an aunt. She’s a mother. You know how that goes. And then it’s all laid out on stage. And not only that—but she’s the type of person—and this is the problem, as I often tell her. The problem is you don’t know how to take a day off…Hopefully, she’ll make some changes. I know she’s doing a lot better now.”

Check out Wendy’s announcement and her brother’s defense of the talk show host down below: