We didn’t know what to expect from Lifetime’s “Wendy Williams: The Movie” but it’s just as wild and MESSY as you’d imagine based on the shenanigan-filled trailer that shows everything from the shock jock-turned-daytime diva’s rise to fame to her infamous Halloween incident where she fainted mid-show while dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

Williams is an executive producer on the Darren Grant-directed biopic starring Ciera Payton (The Oval, She’s Gotta Have It) and Morocco Omari (P-Valley, Empire) with a script penned by Leigh Davenport (Run the World, Boomerang) and Scarlett Lacey (Magnum P.I., The Royals).

It’s been a rather interesting past several months for Wendy who recently made headlines after revealing that on-again/off-again gal pal Blac Chyna (allegedly) hit a financial rough patch and was looking for help.

Naturally, the messy maven shared Black Chyna’s private text messages on her show alleging Chyna is in desperate need of a place to stay.

“I told you Blac Chyna texted me regularly, ‘Can you help me find a condo, I have no place to live.’”

Oh, but she wasn’t done and made it clear she didn’t want to get involved in whatever Blac Chyna has going on despite the two palling around town between BFF breakups.

“It was like random, like, maybe she sent a blast to everybody that she knows. It didn’t say “Dear Wendy”. I didn’t answer it. I don’t want to be involved.”

Whew, that Wendy is somethin’ else with a larger-than-life persona that’s sure to be on full display in the upcoming film.

Will you be watching Lifetime’s latest biopic (premiering Saturday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT? Tell us down below and peep the (hilarious) Twitter hysteria on the flip.