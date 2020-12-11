Bossip Video

Alex Fine is not only a proud husband but a proud father-to-be, again.

As previously reported the personal trainer’s wife Cassie is pregnant with their second child after welcoming their first, Frankie Fine, in December 2019. Cassie excitedly shared the news in a video showing their baby girl listening to a sonogram of their daughter listening to her sibling’s heartbeat.

She then followed up with beautiful baby haired maternity photos.

Now, Alex is revealing to fans how he nabbed his “Official Girl.” After at first commenting in TheShadeRoom’s IG comments that he prayed to manifest his marriage to the songstress, not the other way around…

“Been saying Im the one who prayed though,” wrote Alex with a crying laughing emoji. “Prayed, blew out birthday candles, when there was a shooting star of 11: 11 Nov. 11th ALL AT SAME TIME.”

He then amusingly followed up with the exact prayer he used to nab the love of his life.

“Dear Lordt please get me a [sic] the baddest sweetest wife in the planet,” he wrote to a fan who told him to ‘Drop Dat Prayer.’ “Thank ya Jesus amen.”

Won’t he do it?!

Back in August Alex also tributed his wife on her birthday with a super sweet post about the “Me & U” singer whom he loves “with every ounce of his being.”

“Happy birthday to the love of my life. Every morning I wake up to you and Frankie and I ask god why I’m this lucky it seems like a dream. I love you with every ounce of my being and can’t wait for all our family adventures,” wrote Alex.

Prior to being manifested into Alex’s life, Cassie of course was previously in a long-term relationship with Diddy for over a decade but the two split in 2018, a split that technically wasn’t publically confirmed until October 2018. By December 2018 Cassie announced her relationship with Alex and she hasn’t looked back since!

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Fine.