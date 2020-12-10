Bossip Video

The Fine family is expanding again!

Cassie is confirming that she’s pregnant with her second child, one year after welcoming her daughter Frankie Fine.

The singer made the announcement Thursday via an IG post where her daughter is seen listening to an ultrasound. Cassie’s husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, is also seen smiling happily in the video.

“Coming soon…” the “You and Me” singer captioned the heartwarming post.

Alex has since commented on TheShadeRoom’s post about Cassie’s pregnancy with a note that HE prayed to be with his “Me And You” songstress sweetie, not the other way around.

“Been saying Im the one who prayed though,” wrote Alex with a crying laughing emoji in TSR’s comments. “Prayed, blew out birthday candles, when there was a shooting star of 11: 11 Nov. 11th ALL AT SAME TIME”

Someone’s a proud hubby.

Cassie’s expanding family happened quickly after she found love with Alex. The two announced their engagement in August 2019 and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony attended by just 14 guests in Malibu, California.

Cassie previously gushed about their nuptials with VOGUE and noted that event planner Melissa Andre helped her coordinate everything in just two weeks.