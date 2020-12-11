Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night to perform two of her biggest hits to date, “Body” and “Savage.”

Megan has been absolutely killing it all year long, and even though we’re almost ready to wrap things up for 2020, she’s still putting in work to make sure next year is just as fruitful. James Corden even introduced the performance as one of his favorites that the show has booked since the pandemic forced them to get inventive with musical guests.

Not only did Meg give us a live version of “Body” and “Savage,” the rapper also did a brief interview before her performance.

During the talking segment, Thee Stallion touched on how she told her grandmother about her Grammy nominations only to be asked, “Did you win?” She also discussed her early interest in making music, explaining that when she first started rapping at 15 there was “a lot of cursing” and she was “shy” about telling her late mother she could rap.’

Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Apple Music Awards, @theestallion!!!! pic.twitter.com/GKJXipOFpB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 11, 2020

The Houston native is currently up for four Grammys in 2021 including Best New Artist and Rap Song for her hit “Save Remix” featuring Beyoncé. The “Hot Girl” will also be honored as the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” at the 2020 Apple Music Awards on Monday, December 14.

Check out the performance down below to see Meg kill it, as always.

