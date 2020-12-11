Bossip Video

Wow.

A lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles FKA Twigs, details some heinous allegations made against the singer’s ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. The artist accuses her ex of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. According to a TMZ report, the details of the abuse range from scary to bizarre, to say the least.

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claims Shia once slammed her against a car and attempted to strangle her. She also claims while they were driving he pulled a pistol out and claimed he had killed stray dogs before because he wanted to know what it felt like to take a life, so he could get in the mindset of a killer.

Barnett says LaBeouf was “so wildly jealous” he would literally count the number of kisses she gave him on any given day and would berate her if she fell short of the target. Sadly, the singer said in the lawsuit she learned to keep her eyes down when men spoke to her, as he did not like her looking at male waiters when they went out. The The New York Times reached out to Shia for comment and he responded broadly to the allegations.

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said in an email to The New York Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Also in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Barnett says that Mr. LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease on top of physical abuse, citing that Mr. LaBeouf would squeeze or grab her to the point of bruising. But she did not go to the police, she said, first out of a “misguided concern about harming his career”, and later because she thought her account would not be taken seriously, and it would be futile.

The damages FKA Twigs is asking for are unspecified.

Wow, are you surprised by this lawsuit?