A certain “Mama Saturn” songstress is seeing her undeniable glow and gorgeousness take center stage in Playboy.

"I want to be seen in my entirety and my multiplicity." December 2020 Playmate @tanerelle 🌔 💙

Photographed by Sasha Samsonova@makeupbynimai https://t.co/vFqryXgL1L pic.twitter.com/faqB6Ksy0S — Playboy (@Playboy) December 6, 2020

Atlanta-born singer Tanerélle, went viral in 2019 when some messy miserables made fun of her outfit choice at the BET Awards and expressed angst over her “saggy breasts” in particular.

The singer clapped back in a BIG way on Twitter and she’s been on our radar ever since.

To all the negative comments about today’s look, I don’t need to lift my breast to wear a fucking dress. I’m a woman and my natural tits hang and I fucking love it and I have no intention of changing it to suit your gaze. I’m out here living my dreams focus on better things. pic.twitter.com/dGNFnKndro — Tanerélle (@tanerelle) June 24, 2019

Fast-forward to 2020 and she’s SIZZLING the pages of Playboy for afro-futuristic shots celebrating her stacked southern baaaaaawdy in all its glory. She also recently told our sister site MadameNoire that she plays no games about protecting the autonomy over her figure. Tanerélle does what she wants; P E R I O D.

“I’d like to first say that it really is a shame that embracing ourselves has to be seen as an act of defiance, or this brave thing. The journey has been tumultuous and full of ups and downs. At this moment I love myself and I’m working on myself every day, but in the past this wasn’t always the case. It used to be hard not letting the hateful words of bullies repeat over and over again in my head. I’d be lying if I said things people say don’t get to me now, but I’m aware that those are just projections and have nothing to do with me at all. […] I think people get the meaning of body positivity twisted,” she shared via email to MN. “Body positivity doesn’t mean you can’t change anything about your body, it means doing whatever you see fit to embrace [it]. Love on yourself and do things because you want to and not because someone else said it’d be better this way or look better that way.”

She also made sure to note that her Playboy spread is all the sweeter since it marks her being the 40th African-American Playmate.

“I feel phenomenal. I get to encourage people to embrace their bodies and their pleasure with one of the biggest publications whose mission is just that. And I get to make history while doing it by being the 40th African-American Playmate. It’s beautiful for my radical self love and self actualization to run so deep and wide that it allows others to unveil their own.”

There’s lots more to unpack in this sizzling songstress slayette’s interview with MadameNoire including her detailing the importance of being honest about the Black experience and how her body is a protest against patriarchy. She’s not just stunning, she’s fierce and fearless.

Go out of this world with Tanerélle HERE.