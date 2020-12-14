Bossip Video

Robin Thicke and his fiancé, April Love Geary, just welcomed their third child together.

April announced the good news on Friday, letting the world know that the couple’s third child arrived, also revealing his name and a photo of their family’s newest addition.

“My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect,” she wrote under a photo of her and the baby in their hospital bed. “Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

Thicke–who also shares 2-year-old Mia and 1-year-old Lola with Geary–posted a black-and-white photo of the couple’s newborn son to welcome him to the world.

“Luca Patrick Thicke is in the house!!!” he announced on Instagram before paying homage to his late father, Alan Thicke, and the late music executive Andre Harrell.

“Thank you God, and my darling @Aprillovegeary for this blessing,” Thicke continued. “I Wish my Dad and Andre Harrell were still here to meet him, But I will do my best everyday to teach him what they taught me about Family, Friendship and Love. Thank you all for your kindness and support! I love you Luca!”

Back in September, Geary and Thicke announced that they were expecting their third child together. The couple has been dating since 2014 and got engaged back in 2018.

In addition to his three children with April, Thicke also shares a 10-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin is the son of the late Growing Pains actor Alan Thicke, who passed away in December of 2016 from a ruptured artery.

On Sunday, following the news of his new baby’s arrival, Robin posted an emotional tribute to his father on the fourth anniversary of his death.

“Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me,” Thicke wrote on Instagram.

Robin shared how blessed he was to have his dad throughout his life, writing “I’m happy that I had you to love me.”

“I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad.”

So touching!

Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest addition!