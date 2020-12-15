Bossip Video

We hope everything is ok between Sabrina Parr and her famous fiancee Lamar Odom after the fitness train posted a worrisome message to her story today. Sabrina was seemingly calling out flawed humans and claimed NO ONE could be trusted.

Fans seemed to think Sabrina was alluding to issues within her relationship with former Lakers player Lamar Odom. Previously, Sabrina called off her wedding with Lamar to only announced they were back together a few days later. Could they be back on the rocks?

“No human can be trusted! I don’t care who they are or what they represent in your life. If they are human, they are flawed & you never know what they are capable of doing! Only person you can trust is God!!!!”

Comments on Sabrina’s page are turned off, probably because fans had questions. Just a few weeks back, Sabrina was posting messages to alert supporters that she had been moving out Lamar’s furniture. The mother had alluded to Odom having some demons he needed to face alone. Sabrina then posted a message, relating to women who go throught “so much.:

“Women go through so much & we are expected to never fold! We are arguable the most undervalued & underestimated species on this earth!”, the caption read. But don’t you dare undervalue yourself! You KNOW who you are! You KNOW what you’re made of! You KNOW what you’re capable of!

Do you think there’s stilling lingering issues here between Sabrina and Lamar?