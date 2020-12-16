Bossip Video

An E! host has been providing the laughs and colorful commentary for a dating show wrapping up its season.



Nightly Pop host Nina Parker has been putting in double duty and cranking out cackles for Dating #NoFilter, a comedy-filled half-hour show following oftentimes foolish but fun first dates with singles.

The show that was filmed pre-pandemic is true blind date programming that features play-by-plays from comedians who watch the outings and give their thoughts on what’s really going down.

“[With] all of the crazy things that happen, we’re able to comment the things that you’re usually yelling at the TV,” Nina told BOSSIP about the show.

According to Nina, it’s well worth watching while social distancing at home dubbing it a welcome escape that you can enjoy virtually with friends.

“This is something fun,” said Nina. “The finale is coming up with two episodes at 10 and 10:30 and they’re On Demand, and E! likes to replay them. It’s binge-worthy. If you’re struggling with dating—this is a fun show to watch—if you’re in a relationship; this is a fun show to watch—if you wanna sit around and get your girls on Zoom or FaceTime and everybody’s watching at the same time with a glass of wine–it’s a fun show.” “People are very quirky!” she added. “You [also] get the feels because it was filmed pre-pandemic and people are sitting inside with no masks. It feels normal again, it’s something I think people can have a good time with.”

Dating #NoFilter’s participants go on adventurous excursions that in the past have included some sugar daddy seeking, booty buffing, aerial yoga, kinky cake making, and a Courvoisier conundrum between a booze guzzler and his horrified date.

Oof!

During a recent chat, Nina told BOSSIP that this season there was one date, in particular, that stood out because it took a shady turn.

On the date gone awry, there was a gradual meltdown when a dater self-sabotaged and ultimately stormed out of a restaurant. Someone didn’t feel up to par for their potential partner and that someone threw a tantrum and left.

“He [the Dating #NoFilter participant] lost it at the table, he screamed and ran out,” said Nina about the disastrous date. “We all felt really normal after watching that. Hopefully with things like that people are able to look back and see themselves acting in a crazy or unorthodox manner and able to look at it and evaluate why they’re in the certain situation they’re in. It was pretty crazy!”

So with the potential for things to go left on the show, would Nina personally sign up to meet a potential match?

“YES,” says the Emmy nominated host but with stipulations.

“I would do it to be a good sport,” Nina told BOSSIP. “Now if no cameras were around and it’s not part of the show, absolutely not. I like to lurk my dates and check them out before I go out with dates on them.”

Nina’s known for not only being a pre-date sleuth who’s up for the Dating #NoFilter challenge, but she’s also known for going viral via that #ReplaceEllen hashtag. After those Ellen Show “toxic work culture” claims picked up steam, several black women were named on social media as a potential replacement.

At the top of the list was Nina who viewers have trusted to deliver on multiple platforms and programs.

She told BOSSIP that being named alongside the likes of Tiffany Haddish, KeKe Palmer, Tabitha Brown, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard felt like a warm embrace.

“I was shocked because I honestly didn’t know it was a thing,” said Nina. “First of all, I knew Ellen wasn’t going anywhere but I felt the love. There are times when as a host you receive criticism, and you don’t always feel the love. A lot of times when people love you, they’re quiet. Trolls are really loud.” “Sometimes when people love you they say it to your friends, or they watch your show but they’re not in your mentions,” she added. “A lot of times what’s loud is the negativity and all you see is the negativity so when you see something like this, it really just made me happy. It felt good, it felt like a little hug from the community and I really did appreciate it.”

You can see more of this host/ dating dynamo when the Dating #NoFilter finale airs TONIGHT Wednesday, December 16 with two back-to-back episodes at 10 pm ET/PT on E!