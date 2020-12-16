Bossip Video

Well, well, well…what have we here?

As the saying goes, “karma is a b!tc#“, and that b!tc# just pulled up with the yoppa and let it sing a sweet song to ESPN’s resident Black conservative. You know Sage Steele, the one voted most likely to identify with the 55% of white women who voted for Donald Trump to be re-elected last month. Yeah, her.

According to reporting done by Deadspin, Steele is now being sent to ESPN’s gulag as she has been essentially demoted from the coveted 6 pm SportsCenter host to the 12 pm flagship program. Sure, some people watch ESPN all day, but the 12 pm SportsCenter time slot is significantly less-viewed than the 6 pm.

This demotion comes after Sage was talkin’ spicy in a Wall Street Journal article that blasted the network’s other Black anchors for allegedly excluding her from an on-air conversation about social justice for Black people that would clearly mark her as the dissenting opinion. Sage has regularly spoken out about Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the anthem, the use of “the n-word” and other topics that make it clear what her values are, and they don’t seem to be about progress or supporting the change that many Black folks are looking to make in America.

Here’s what she told WSJ:

“I found it sad for all of us that any human beings should be allowed to define someone’s ‘Blackness,’” Steele told the Journal. “Growing up biracial in America with a Black father and a white mother, I have felt the inequities that many, if not all Black and biracial people have felt — being called a monkey, the ‘n’ word, having ape sounds made as I walked by — words and actions that all of us know sting forever. Most importantly, trying to define who is and isn’t Black enough goes against everything we are fighting for in this country, and only creates more of a divide.”

Sage is a card-carrying member of the “I don’t see color” club and expects an invite to a conversation about Black people and people of color. Right. Don’t take our word for it though, BOSSIP previously spoke to former ESPN’ers and Stick To Sports hosts Jemele Hill and Cari Champion about folks like Sage, and Cari made it plain in no uncertain terms about why they (the Black ESPN anchors) don’t rock with her.

