Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick is teaming up with Emmy Award winner Ava Duvernay to create a limited series for Netflix titled, Colin In Black & White.

The Netflix original will be written and executive produced by Michael Starrbury alongside Ava and Kaepernick, who will serve as the narrator of the film. The series will have six episodes and will take a deep dive into Colin’s life. The show will also showcase his life as a black teen growing up with a white adopted family and showcase his journey to becoming an NFL quarterback. The show will also highlight the experiences in his life that led to him becoming an activist. It will essentially shatter the narrative of him only kneeling or speaking up for any reason that isn’t completely genuine.

Now, news broke that actor Jaden Michael has officially been cast to play the younger Kaepernick. Jaden will showcase Colin in his highschool QB years. Jaden most recently starred in the lead role for the comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx, with previous credits including Wonderstruck, The Get Down and Custody.

Netflix has yet to announce a date for the project, but that should change as filming gets underway.

Yesterday, following the release of the news, Ava tweeted out her excitement to fans on being able to work alongside Netflix and Colin in order to bring his legendary story to life. She called the new film “a story about identity, imagination and intention.”

Collaborating with @Kaepernick7 on this series has been a proud journey. Thanks to @Netflix and our partner @StarrburyMike. A story about identity, imagination and intention. Congrats, @ItsJadenMichael! https://t.co/Y5REayxgLL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 27, 2020

Colin shared his excitement too, tweeting to fans, “I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see.”

Kaepernick became a focal point of national attention in 2016 after taking a knee during the national anthem. The former 49ers quarterback wanted to make a statement about police brutality and racism in the US.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix #ColinInBlackAndWhite @ava pic.twitter.com/ygb4F4kgM5 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 27, 2020

We can’t wait to see this film! Will you be watching when it hits Netflix?