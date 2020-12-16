Bossip Video

Jeremih is letting fans in on the grim details of his weeks-long battle with the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, during a joint interview with Chance The Rapper on Sway In The Morning, the singer opened up about his COVID-19 hospitalization, which included learning how to walk again, memory loss, and more.

“I was really down bad for the last month and a half that I was in there,” he said of his time at Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital. “I don’t even remember the day I went in there that’s how messed up I was.”

Jeremih went on to say that the hospital initially blocked his mother, Gwenda Starling, from seeing him due to coronavirus restrictions, but allowed her to see him after Chance The Rapper intervened. While the artist doesn’t even remember anything from being in the ICU, Starling has since shown him photos.

“I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really like in a dream, I woke up two times and all I remember seeing is a white light,” he said.

The Chicago native also developed “multiple inflammatory syndrome,” which he says is a “rare cause and effect” of the disease. He explained, “All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad. Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.

“Once I was removed from ICU after that week and a half I was going through recovery where I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that stuff,” he revealed. “Mind you, I’ve never been to a hospital in my entire life — not for a broken bone, not for nothing. So just to be in there I look at it as a blessing. As crazy as it might sound, I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”

Following this experience, Jeremih says he will be staying at his mom’s house for the rest of the year.