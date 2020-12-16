Bossip Video

This might be interesting!

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reportedly wants to cast the Clermont Twins according to an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand.

Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont gained popularity after appearing on Bad Girls Club Season 14. The twins have a huge social media presence after sharing erotic and provocative photoshoots. In 2018 they were featured in Nicki Minaj‘s music video for “Good Form” feat. Lil Wayne.

The biggest scandal the twins have been involved in has been Shannade Clermont being caught using a deceased Manhattan man’s debit cards to make over $20,000 in fraudulent purchases – including several thousands of dollars in designer clothing, flights, rent, and phone bill payments. Authorities say that she visited the man for a “prostitution date” just one night before he was found dead of a drug overdose.

Shannade was released on $100,000 bail, but then sentenced to a year in prison for stealing the man’s debit card information. She was released earlier this year.

Would YOU tune in to #LHHH to see these two?