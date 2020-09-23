Ray J Expresses Doubt After Filing Divorce Papers, But Is Princess Feels Like THIS

Ray J filed for a divorce from his wife of four years recently, but was it the right thing to do? That’s what the “One Wish” singer is asking himself lately, he says. While appearing on “The Real” this week, Ray made it sound like his relationship with Princess Love might actually be reconcilable after all.

After being asked about marriage counseling, Ray J explained why he rejected the idea at first and why he’s “down” to get a counselor now after spending time recently with his kids and wife with no hiccups:

“I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good … I felt like it would get one-sided, but, hey, maybe we do need counseling. I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, Princess, my mom and her friends. It was just a good vibe, it really was,” he said. “I just have to fall back and go, damn, this is a really, really good thing.” Ray explained to Loni Love why he might have moved too fast by filing for a divorce, blaming his impulses. “When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean? And so … I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or that I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know,” he continued. “I have every right to just not know and still just try to figure it out.”

Poor thing. Princess Love made her own appearance on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show “Out Loud” and seemed to express the opposite feeling Ray J has when asked if she’d be open to work things out.

“I feel like right now, we just…I don’t know. We just need to just really figure out—no, I don’t. Not right now, I don’t.”

Check out the full interview below.