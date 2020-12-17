Bossip Video

F**k Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, AND the cop in this video.

Every single Black life that was taken unjustly at the hands of police and white people at-large is tragic but there is something in particular about the murder of Ahmaud Arbery that hits different. The man was jogging, minding his own damn business, and these arrogant anglo-saxons think they are some type of on-duty patrolmen with the authority to kill at will when they see a Black body. Just thinking about it makes our blood boil.

Today, according to 11Alive, we have new evidence directly from the aftermath of the murder via body camera from a Glynn County Police officer who arrived on the scene. The video shows the cop checking Arbery’s vitals before speaking to his killers.

Travis McMichael: “If he would’ve just stopped, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Police: “That’s fine. Like I said, just take a breath.”

No, officer Cracker Barrel, it is not “fine”. It’s practically a hate crime.

Also in the video, you can see Ahmaud’s blood on Travis McMichael’s body while he tries to convince the cop that he didn’t want to kill the 25-year-old.

Travis McMichael: “I want it done right. This doesn’t look good. I just shot a man. Last thing I’d ever want to do with my life.”

To quote Jay-Z , “we don’t believe you, you need more people”.

If you so desire, you can watch this video in its entirety below. Obviously, it is disturbing and can be extremely triggering. Please take care of your mental health if you believe that viewing it will cause you trauma.

Send these soup cookies to prison for life…or worse.