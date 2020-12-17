Bossip Video

Mike Colter is addressing the possibility of returning to play his beloved Marvel character, Luke Cage, following the show’s end on Netflix.

In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net, the star of the upcoming film Fatale talks about the possibility of playing the character again. While he hasn’t talked to Marvel about it, as of now, he is open to having those conversations.

“I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be,” Colter told the site. “I know fans are eager to see something with the character. I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just in my mode of doing [Robert and Michelle King’s CBS drama series Evil] right now and a few films on hiatus.” He continued, saying, “If something happens, I’d love to have a conversation with them, but for now I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way. It was a good run.”

These comments from Colter come following reports claiming that Charlie Cox would be reprising his role as Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film. Just like Luke Cage, Daredevil was canceled back in 2018.