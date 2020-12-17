Bossip Video

Steph and Ayesha Curry are doing their part to help struggling families celebrate the holidays.

In the latest and final episode of “A Gift of Joy,” Ayesha Curry helps her husband, Steph, give a big gift to an inspiring mother from the Bay Area named Kai.

She volunteers at an Oakland-based nonprofit organization called Help A Mother Out , which provides millions of diapers to homeless and low-income families throughout the Bay Area. In an effort to celebrate this amazing woman and everything she does to help other people, The Currys wanted to do something for her, teaming up with Rakuten to provide Kai with $10,000 for child care services.

“A Gift of Joy”–developed in partnership with Unanimous Media and Rakuten–is a mini-series that surprises deserving individuals across the country who have been severely impacted by the pandemic. These individuals volunteer at local organizations, dedicating much of their time and resources to help their communities despite their own personal trials.

In the video, Kai expressed her excitement and gratitude towards the Curry’s for their generosity.

“I feel really, really blessed right now,” Kai expresses while tearing up. “I just can’t believe people like that are in the world and giving back with like everything that’s going on right now, that people are just being good people. This is going to help a lot, and I just really feel thankful right now.”

Ayesha and Steph also blessed the struggling mom with a gift certificate for Ayesha’s San Francisco based restaurant International Smoke , a signed copy of Ayesha’s cookbook, and a signed Warriors jersey from Steph.

In the previous episodes of the series, Steph s urprised a community volunteer, Storm Reid surprised a Skid Row volunteer, and Sue Bird gave a big gift to a COVID-19 volunteer doctor.

Check out the latest episode down below: