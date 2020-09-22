Registered & Ready: Michelle Obama Takes Over Instagram Live With J. Lo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Jeezy, H.E.R. Ayesha Curry For National Voter Registration Day

Today is a very important day in the 2020 election cycle, it’s National Voter Registration Day!

To honor the sacrifices of those who fought, bled, and died for our right to vote (R.I.P. John Lewis) Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign is holding a very special social media event to the likes of which we’ve never seen with the Forever First Lady.

Today, at 11am EST, Mrs. Obama will going on Instagram live for the very first time to get people excited to do their civic duty and she’s bringing some very special friends along with her! Jennifer Lopez, Chris Paul, Zendaya, DJ Khaled, Ayesha Curry, H.E.R., Earthgang, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Envy, and many, many others will be joining Chelly-O for her inaugural Instagram extravaganza.

Some of Mrs. Obama’s time will be spent talking to her When We All Vote co-chairs about the importance of using our voices at the polls. The rest of Mrs. Obama’s time will be spent bringing her famous “this my jam” GIF to life as DJ’s and artists perform some of their biggest hits for all of our enjoyment. It’s politics but make it a party!

Michelle’s When We All Vote initiative is on a mission to increase participation in every election season. It also aims to close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting. We’ve seen the campaign do incredible work thus to harness grassroots energy through partnerships and cultural outreach programs.

Michelle and her team have been active with the campaign since 2018 and have since then organized 2,500 local voter registration events across the country in addition to sparking the passion and interest of over 200 million people online about the significance of voting. History will continue to be pushed forward today so make sure you tune in to learn how you can make an impact.

We’ll be there and you should be too!