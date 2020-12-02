OK, Alina!

Soul-soothing stunner Alina Baraz wasted no time eating the girls up as the latest celebrity Savage x Fenty ambassador who sent fans into a frenzy while rocking the coveted lingerie line on Instagram.

This comes just weeks after SANG&B QUEEN Jazmine Sullivan made her Savage x Fenty debut in a long-overdue moment that melted the gram within minutes.

“Feeling myself in my @savagexfenty,” she captioned in a stunning photo showcasing her enviable curves in the global lingerie brand catering to women of all shapes and sizes.

Baraz, who usually keeps a low profile, reminded everyone that she’s an elite BADDIE in back-to-back posts that immediately went viral.

And, if you didn’t know, her music is literally a vibe that you absolutely need in your life during these stressfully uncertain times.

“I’ve always been image-based,” she revealed to DJ Booth in a recent interview. “With each project, it changes. My first project, I wanted it to be extremely poetic and read exactly like a poem. My second project, I wanted it to be more conversational. With [It Was Divine], I wanted to combine both. I don’t want to say I romanticize things, but I do see things in the light I write about them, and I’m a super visual person, so it naturally comes out.”

When it comes to fame and support, her outlook is deeply spiritual like her vibey music.

“I have disassociated with all words like that, but I feel the love,” she said of fame. “It’s insane. The support feels insanely real. I can feel each person. In that sense, it feels real… I feel like the right thing to focus on is the support. I would not be here without the listeners. If I could impact one listener, that’s what means the most to me.”

Do you love or LOVE Alina Baraz? Tell us down below